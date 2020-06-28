Man dies after domestic dispute

LUMBERTON — One person is dead after shots were fired during a domestic dispute in Parkton.

Deputies were sent about 12:07 a.m. Saturday to 314 Southfork Road in Parkton in response to a call about two subjects shot, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived deputies found Vanessa Davis, 24, and Dylan Tigart, 28, both of Parkton, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Davis was shot during a domestic dispute with Tigart, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Tigart was then shot by someone attempting to intervene.

The name of the person who intervened was not released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was treated at a local medical center for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Tigart was transported to Chapel Hill Medical Center and died of his injuries.

The investigation continues. Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.