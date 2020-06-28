Shootings in Orrum leave three people dead, one man wounded

FAIRMONT — Multiple shootings Saturday left three people dead in Orrum and sent one man to the hospital.
Deputies responded about 7:27 p.m. Saturday to 7866 Tobacco Road in Fairmont to a report of a person shot, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. David Rouse, 48, of Bloomingdale Church Road in Orrum was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rouse was listed in stable condition Sunday, according to information from neighbors.
“Rouse informed deputies that Robert ‘Sonny’ Moore had shot him,” a Sheriff’s Office statement reads in part.
After conducting several interviews, sheriff’s investigators obtained warrants for Orrum resident Moore, 77, for the offenses of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
As investigators were attempting to capture Moore, Robeson County Communications Center received a 911 call about two women being found dead at White Oak Island Private Cemetery and Wildlife, located at N.C. 904 in Orrum, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found 63-year-old Laura Speights, of Orrum, and Anna Faulk, 46, of Fairmont, dead of gunshot wounds.
Moore was found dead in his home, at 5701 S. Creek Road in Orrum, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The White Oak Island Private Cemetery and Wildlife is owned by Moore and is used as a gathering place for people in the community, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Moore, Speights, Faulk and other individuals were at the location for a fish fry.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims. These ladies didn’t deserve this and, thankfully, one victim will survive. It’s just a sad situation all the way around,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Criminal Investigation divisions are conducting the investigation.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information about shootings should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.