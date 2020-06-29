Crime report

June 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Shanickqa Brown, of Pearl Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole undisclosed items.

An unnamed representative of Fresh Food IGA, located on 1002 E. Fifth St., reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone pointed a handgun at IGA employee Joshua Ray and threatened to shoot him.

Amber Corbett, of East 14th Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle and 2010 Honda Civic from her residence.

Harvey Henke, an employee of Top Notch Auto Repair at 701 E. Second St. in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle while it was parked at the garage.

The following break-ins were reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Donna Hunt, N.C. 83, Maxton; and Frank Eachen, Norton Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

William Monroe, Bills Road, St. Pauls; and Alice Cummings, Connor Drive, Red Springs.

Toby Locklear reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured after being assaulted by someone with a weapon on Bills Road in St. Pauls.