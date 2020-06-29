Local police arrest, jail two men on multiple charges related to separate incidents

PEMBROKE — Civic and academic leaders here have expressed their condemnation of and their disappointment over the treatment of protesters Friday at the hands of people who lined the route of a march against police brutality and social injustice.

“The Town supports nonviolent dialogue that leads to understanding,” a statement from the town of Pembroke reads in part. “We support real change in our society that makes all voices heard, regardless of the color of their skin. What we do not support is violence, racism, harassment or threatening action against any member of our community — whether they be a lifelong resident or a student.”

Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings and others from the town stopped the march in front of Burger King on Prospect Road to commend participants for their actions, before the group made its way among the counterprotesters.

Robin Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, wrote an open letter after the protest. Cummings took part in the protest, following the marchers in a golf cart. In the letter, Cummings said that after talking with town and community leaders he learned that most of the counterprotesters were not town residents.

“As heartbroken as we all were to witness racism and hatred firsthand, we were also filled with pride and hope,” Cummings’ letter reads in part. “Our students and the marchers honored the lives and sacrifice of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many more. Those who harassed them honored no one, least of all themselves.”

Friday’s protest, organized by UNCP students, began on campus and moved through the heart of Pembroke before returning to the campus. More than 150 people took part, including students and university employees, and members of the local community.

The peaceful march took a turn for the worst as it moved down West Third Street, where racial slurs were shouted at the protesters. Some protesters reported that trash was thrown at them as they marched between counterprotesters, a handful of whom were armed with rifles.

Lumberton native and UNCP graduate Josh Sheridan was among the marchers on Friday, and said the event was eye-opening for him. Sheridan was a member of the UNCP football team.

“This was the first protest I’ve ever been a part of. The hate that we were surrounded by was very heartbreaking,” Sheridan wrote on Facebook. “They loved me when I was scoring touchdowns on Saturdays. What about now?”

Harvey Godwin, chairman for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, said in a written statement that the tribe stands with the people marching for social justice.

“To our neighbors, friends and loved ones in the Black community, please know that the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina condemns the violent and racist actions of the counterprotesters,” Godwin’s statement reads in part. “The Lumbee Tribe is a proud partner and supporter of our university and all the students who call it home.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins wrote in a social media post there no credible threats related to the protest, which accounted for the small number of deputies keeping watch over the march.

“I, as many of you, was appalled at some of the language and actions of some of the attendees. A little from both sides but definitely more from local folks that decided to use hurtful words, throw objects and tried to use intimidation either by actions or by walking around on public property armed,” Wilkins wrote in his post. “I also ask that if you have video of anyone throwing objects into the crowd or video of a person you think was a felon with a firearm as I have been told occurred, please email it to me.”

Christie Poteet, director of UNCP’s Office for Community and Civic Engagement, marched side-by-side with some of the students she works alongside. She wrote in a Facebook post that she was proud of her students who marched.

“My heart is broken for my community, but I am so very proud of my students for walking with their heads held high,” her post reads in part. “Even as racial slurs and threats were yelled, beer/water/soda thrown at us, and grown men were having to be restrained by police to keep from attacking these young people, they never left the sidewalk or lost sight of our purpose. I am also proud of all of the administrators, community members and leaders (and there were many) who marched with them and proudly reminded that we are here in support of black lives.”

Chancellor Cummings said the change needed begins with the next generation that comes through UNCP.

“What happened at this peaceful march, proved that we have a long way to go as a society, but we as a university are committed to making the change starting on our campus,” he said. “We are committed to supporting our students and promoting the diversity and inclusion that has long made our campus special.”

Another march, being called a unity rally, is being planned for 5 p.m. Friday in Pembroke.