Local police arrest, jail two men on multiple charges related to separate incidents

RED SPRINGS — Local police have placed a 47-year-old Lumberton man charged in two Red Springs break-ins and a 38-year-old Fayetteville man charged with assault in relation to a separate incident behind bars.

Matthew Locklear Jr. was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of injury to real property, according to the Red Springs Police Department. Locklear was placed Saturday in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

The charges stem from a break-in Friday at the Red Springs ABC Store at 904 E. Fourth Ave., and a June 18 break-in at the Family Dollar at 216 Peachtree St., according to the statement.

Also on Saturday, St. Pauls police charged 38-year-old Sami Slimani, of Barwin Drive in Fayetteville, with assault on a female, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and giving fictitious information to an officer, according to St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger. He was placed Saturday in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

Slimani was arrested in the St. Pauls Green Apartments on Evans Road during a routine saturation patrol that took place 7-8 p.m. in the area, Dollinger said.

During the patrol, officers also issued a summons for tinted windows, he said. The Blood Alcohol Testing mobile unit also was present in the patrol.