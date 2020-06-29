NCDMV fees increase Wednesday

June 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — About 90 of N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle’s license and registration-related fees will increase, effective Wednesday.

As mandated by state law, the DMV is required to adjust fees and rates every four years, based on the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index during the past four years. The increase will be 7.86% for about 90 fees related to licenses and registrations.

Examples of the changes include a 50-cent-per-year increase for a regular driver’s license. Currently, the fee is $5 for each year of the license, which is issued for five or eight years. So a five-year license will go up $2.50 and an eight-year license $4. The issuance of a learner’s permit and a provisional license will increase by $1.50 overall, with a duplicate license increasing by $1.

Fees are also going up slightly for commercial driver’s licenses, copies of driving records, and several other license related processes.

For regular private passenger vehicle registrations, the annual fee will go from $36 to $38.75.