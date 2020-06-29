County Health Department reports 33 more COVID-19 cases

June 29, 2020
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Thirty-three new confirmed cases were recorded during the weekend and reported Monday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The new cases bring the county’s total of confirmed cases for the novel coronavirus to 1,273, with 39 cases resulting in death.

Males accounted for 19 of the news cases, while 14 females have tested positive since Friday. The youngest confirmed case was a 2-year-old, and the oldest was a 77-year-old. Most of the new cases, 22, fell in the 25-49 age range.

Ten cases were American Indian, seven were African American, six were Hispanic and two were white. Eight of the case reports did not list race.

The local hospital tested 15 of the cases, according to the local Health Department. Eight were tested outside Robeson County, four at the county Health Department, three at private health-care providers, two at a quick care facility, and one was tested at a pharmacy drive-through testing site.

Information provided by the North Carolina Electronic Disease Surveillance System shows the number of confirmed cases in Robeson County has been declining since early May, as have the testing numbers.

The percentage of positive tests has fallen in recent weeks, following a spike of more than 250 tests in late April that had a 20% positive rate. A chart outlining the number of electronic labs reporting tests shows the weekly percent-positive rate has stayed below 10% since the spike in late April.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Monday 12 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 12 employees are in quarantine.

A total of 1,342 confirmed statewide cases statewide was reported Monday, bringing the state’s total to 63,484, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The coronavirus has contributed to or caused the death of 1,325 state residents, and 843 residents are hospitalized because of it.

The NCDHHS also announced Monday that an estimated 45,538 patients have now recovered after contracting COVID-19.