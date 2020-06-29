Many questions yet to be answered in wake of fatal shootings on Saturday

No motive given yet in wake of three deaths

FAIRMONT — A multitude of questions have arisen from Saturday’s shooting incidents involving a former law enforcement officer with a checkered past, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find answers.

One of answers being sought as the investigation continues is what caused the shootings that left three people dead, including a 77-year-old retired State Highway Patrol trooper, and sent a 48-year-old Orrum man to the hospital.

Retired lawman Robert “Sonny” Moore, of 5701 S. Creek Road in Orrum, was found dead Saturday at his home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. His body was found after deputies responded to a report received about 7:27 p.m. Saturday of a shooting near 7866 Tobacco Road in Fairmont.

David Rouse, of Bloomingdale Church Road in Orrum, was found about 7 p.m. Saturday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rouse, whose brother-in-law is the current Columbus County sheriff, told deputies that Moore shot him at Moore’s Tobacco Road property. The Orrum man was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and is expected to recover, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also found 63-year-old Laura Speights, of Orrum, and Anna Faulk, 46, of Fairmont, dead of gunshot wounds at Moore’s property called White Oak Island Private Cemetery and Wildlife, located at N.C. 904 in Orrum. The women were at the location for a fish fry.

The former lawman officer served a little more than 27 years with the State Highway Patrol, before retiring in 1994. After retirement, he was involved in at least two other incidents involving gunfire, both in 2007.

Moore shot and killed 24-year-old Travis Worriax on Jan. 1 of that year. The shooting, which was ruled self-defense, occurred after Moore went to check on a friend, Lydia Walters, at her 1024 Princess Ann Road home.

Moore told responding law enforcement personnel that Worriax attacked him with a butcher knife. He was cut during the attack and received 18 stitches, according to investigators. Walters was Worriax’s girlfriend.

Moore was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor injury to personal property after he fired multiple shots while he was inside his home at 607 Floyd St. in Fairmont on March 8, 2007. Bullets also struck a neighbor’s vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time.

No one was injured in the shooting that Moore said was the result of health complications related to diabetes.

“It’s just a foggy thing, I liked to have died from a diabetic coma,” he said. “I don’t even know where the bullets came from … it’s just one of those strange things. I don’t remember nothing.”

Former Robeson County District Attorney Luther Johnson Britt III was shaken when he heard the news Sunday.

“My heart goes out to everyone regarding what happened…,” Britt said. “It’s tragic in every possible way that you look at it.”

Britt considers himself a friend of Moore’s, having worked with Moore when he became the county’s district attorney in 1989. After five years of working together, Moore would often drop by his office to visit and invite him to cookouts, Britt said.

He described Moore as a very outgoing and opinionated outdoorsman.

“He liked to hunt, fish and trap…,” Britt said. “He probably could best be described as ‘a loner.’”

The trauma Moore experienced from shooting Worriax had a “tremendous impact” on Moore, the former DA said.

“Considering everything he’d seen as a trooper, he probably suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder,” Britt said.

Former Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said he was shocked.

The former sheriff said he worked with Moore during his time as a deputy in the 1980s. He described Moore as friendly, kind and willing to lend a hand on investigations.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Criminal Investigation divisions are investigating Saturday’s shootings.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members assisted in the initial investigation.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]