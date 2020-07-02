Pet of the week

July 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Two-Tone is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is a beautiful, friendly, loving, and energetic dog. He is believed to be a Rottweiler/Husky mix and a perfect family dog. An application can be obtained by sending an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com or by calling 910-738-8282 to schedule a visit. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

