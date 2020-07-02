County Health Department reports 46 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

Smith
LUMBERTON — Robeson County had it’s highest one-day total of confirmed cases for COVID-19 in more than a month Thursday when 46 positive results were reported by the county’s Health Department.
One-day totals from Wednesday and Thursday each were the highest county health officials had reported since June 1. There now have been 1,380 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Robeson County, with 40 resulting in death.
Health Department Director Bill Smith said six of the cases reported Thursday came from a group of people in their 20s that went to the beach.
“Of course it helps that one of the group had recently been identified as positive but refused to answer telephone calls from tracers or to quarantine herself,” Smith said.
Thursday’s cases include 28 females and 18 males. The oldest confirmed case was 80, and the youngest was 7.
Hispanics accounted for 19 of the cases; American Indian, 12; African American, 6; white, 2; and seven case reports did not specify race.
The local hospital tested 20 of the cases, and a private health-care provider tested 20. Five were tested outside Robeson County, and one case was tested at the Parkton drive-through site this past weekend.
Next week the Lumbee Tribe initiates testing beginning in Rowland, while the county Health Department will be conducting drive-through testing July 10 and 11 in Red Springs at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center.
More than 1,600 cases were reported statewide by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, bringing the total number of reported cases during the pandemic to 68,142. Of those, 1,391 have resulted in death, and 912 state residents remain hospitalized.
The NCDHHS is launching a new social media marketing campaign as part of a larger public outreach campaign designed to reach historically marginalized populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
The social media advertising, which will run on Facebook and Instagram and is made possible by ad credits provided by Facebook, is part of NCDHHS’ Prevent and Protect campaign, which launched earlier this month.
The state health agency said that data shows Latinx/Hispanic and Black/African American communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Prevent and Protect focuses specifically on reaching those North Carolinians. In addition to the social media ads, Prevent and Protect includes resources for businesses, local health departments, community organizations and others to share, such as social media graphics, flyers, posters and video public service announcements.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reports that all youths currently housed in state secure custody facilities who agreed to undergo testing were not infected by the coronavirus at the time they were tested.
In mid-June, officials with the state Juvenile Justice section of the N.C. Department of Public Safety provided testing to all juveniles in secure custody in the four youth development centers and seven juvenile detention centers operated by the state.
Going forward during the coronavirus pandemic, all youths entering juvenile justice facilities will be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their admission, according to NCDPS. If the juvenile and/or guardian refuses to allow testing, the juvenile must remain in quarantine for 14 days. Juveniles who are tested will stay in quarantine until testing results have been determined, and up to 14 days.
To date, there have been no confirmed COVID-19 infections of youths in North Carolina’s Juvenile Justice facilities, according to NCDPS.