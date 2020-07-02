County commissioners to haveelectronic meeting on Monday

July 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will meet electronically Monday as part of the governing bodies attempt to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. via teleconference. Members of the public can attend by dialing 978-990-5000 and entering the access code 687264#.

Anyone wishing to make a public comment must email the comment to [email protected] or hope.braybo[email protected] by 3 p.m. Monday. Comments should be less than 500 words and include the full name of the sender. Comments will be read aloud during the meeting.

Other than the Public Comments period, the agenda includes only a Consent Agenda. Consent agendas typically are approved or rejected without discussion.