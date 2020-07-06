Crime report

July 6, 2020

Archie Green reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred at N.C. 41 South/Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont.

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Porchia Burns, McLettan Road, Lumberton; Mircos De Gasus, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Thomas Cundiff, Piney Grove Road, Lumberton; Debbie Locklear, Evelyns Drive, Lumberton; and Amber Bledsole, Helena Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tashana Lambert, Rennert Road, Red Springs; Elvert Carter, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Mary Mitchell, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Michael Oxendine, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Brenda Smith, Kite Road, Lumberton; and Brandie Strickland, N.C. 710 South, Rowland.

Corey Chavis reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Norment Road in Lumberton.

Roy Toler, of Capuano Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone pointed a gun at him while he was at the Traveler’s BP gas station, located at 1906 West Carthage Road.

Salar Masood, of Darin Drive in Windsor, Connecticut, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole various items from a hotel room at Red Roof Inn, located at 3530 Capuano Road in Lumberton.

Patrice Baxley, of North Pine Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at her residence. Stolen items were not listed on the report.

Yoon Carman, an employee at Boost Mobile, located at 3101 C-Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the business.

Georgy Verdieu, of East Fourth Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at his residence. Stolen items were not listed on the report.