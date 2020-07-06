Fairmont’s hometown pharmacy returns with new name but at same address

July 6, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Webster’s Pharmacy opened its doors Monday for the first time since its closure as “Fred’s Pharmacy” in 2018. The pharmacy is located at 214 S. Main St. in Fairmont. Courtesy Photo| Mary Beth Scott Hayes, Pharmacy Manager at Webster’s Pharmacy

Webster’s Pharmacy opened its doors Monday for the first time since its closure as “Fred’s Pharmacy” in 2018. The pharmacy is located at 214 S. Main St. in Fairmont.

Courtesy Photo| Mary Beth Scott Hayes, Pharmacy Manager at Webster’s Pharmacy

FAIRMONT — A pharmacy here opened its doors to customers Monday for the first time since its closure in 2018.

Willie Webster opened Webster’s Pharmacy at 214 S. Main St. in 1948. The former family-owned pharmacy would continue operating after its sale to Ben Brady in 1968. Brady then sold the store to Fred’s Pharmacy in 2016.

The store closed on Dec. 11, 2018, after Fred’s Pharmacy went bankrupt.

But Monday offered a fresh start for the pharmacy, still located at its South Main Street address, but now owned by the owners of Lumberton Drug.

“We’re trying to promote the hometown pharmacy feel,” said Mary Beth Scott Hayes, the pharmacy’s manager.

The pharmacy will sell ice cream and merchandise, such as hats and T-shirts from its #FairmontStrong section, she said. A portion of merchandise proceeds will be donated to Fairmont Middle and Fairmont High schools to support students.

Another initiative the pharmacy is working toward is shorter wait times for prescriptions, said Kristin Crow, a certified pharmacy technician.

“Our goal is 15 minutes or less,” Crow said.

The pharmacy will strive to provide the best patient care possible, Scott Hayes said.

Business was steady Monday, she said.

“Everyone has been wonderful today,” the pharmacy manager said.

And she anticipates the return of the pharmacy’s customer base.

“Once Fred’s did shut down, people just went all over,” she said.

But, offering service to locals in the store’s “convenient” location might be the prescription patients need, she said.

Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pharmacy is closed on Sundays. To reach the pharmacy, call 910-535-4190.