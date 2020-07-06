Pembroke officials, UNCP student leaders meet in effort to move forward after June 26 march

Related Articles UNCP takes another BraveStep

PEMBROKE — Local leaders took steps Monday to ease tension that developed after a recent march through town to protest police brutality and social injustice.

One step was to shorten its daily curfew to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the state of emergency issued Wednesday, is lifted. The original curfew hours were 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The possession and public display of alcohol and firearms in town are specifically prohibited while the emergency order is in effect. Demonstrations, marches and parades also are prohibited for the duration of the order.

Town Manager Tyler Thomas met Monday with student leaders at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, including Student Government Association President Cotrayia Hardison.

“It was primarily an initial meeting to understand how students on campus, especially student leadership, on how they feel is an appropriate way to move forward,” Thomas said.

The meeting comes after counter-protesters shouted racial slurs during a student-led protest that took place June 26. Some protesters reported having trash thrown at them as they marched between counter-protesters, a handful of whom were armed with rifles.

Pembroke Town Council members said they wanted to meet with students after the protest, Thomas said. He then began speaking with students and UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings to schedule that meeting.

“We’re trying to set up the particulars,” Thomas said.

Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings said he hopes to see more “unity” as a result of the meeting.

“It’s all about bringing unity back with the town, the university, the students and our county,” Cummings said.

He also wants to include the voice of African American town residents in the dialogue, the mayor said.

“I think that would really be beneficial,” he said.

Chancellor Robin Cummings issued a statement Friday on the university’s website concerning the meeting and the university’s plan of action.

“The outcome of the students’ protest is that conversations are going on with leaders on many levels in positions of influence, and we have the very real opportunity to make positive change on the issue of racism in our town and our county,” the statement reads in part.

After George Floyd died May 25 while being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis the university’s campus police force reviewed its use of force protocols, he said. This past week, the chancellor asked campus police to develop a plan to increase the security of the campus and off-campus student housing.

“They have already increased patrols on campus and our surrounding properties. Coordination is ongoing with local law enforcement regarding community safety,” he said.

Campus police officers also will receive professional training in culturally responsive practices, among other areas, he said.

“We are going to take this opportunity to show the world we can be better by meeting the challenge to do better. We will strive to be one Pembroke that includes and values those who have long called it home, our faculty, students and staff,” he said in a statement. “Our desire is to be a community of individuals who respect each other and all find an equal opportunity to succeed.”

Meanwhile, a rally just 13 miles away in Rowland brought nothing but peace and unity, according to town leaders.

“It went well, and the protesters were very cooperative,” Police Chief Hubert Graham said.

About 40 demonstrators participated in a march on Independence Day that begin at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School, continued down Martin Luther King Street, turned on Main Street and stopped at the Historic Train Depot before circling back.

Mayor Michelle Shooter did not participate in the march, but did hand out beverages to participants. She said the goal of unity among community members was accomplished.

“We didn’t want anything divisive,” Shooter said. “It really was about coming together.”

The Rev. Kelly Barr, one of the event’s speakers, praised the town’s leaders for their willingness to help.

“While other towns are shutting down for fear, Rowland was absolutely fantastic,” Barr said. “I was very pleased with the support from the town.”

Barr spoke about everyone being equal despite their skin color.

“I believe that all of us were created in the image of God,” Barr said. “When I look at other individuals I see Jesus.”

The event was organized by the Rev. Shawn Mitchel, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church.

Given what happened during the march in Pembroke, he was not worried about Rowland residents, he said. He was more worried about people coming from outside the town.

“I did have complete faith in our town’s residents,” Mitchell said. “It was outside agitators that I had concern for.”

He was most happy with the participation of youth, who spoke about their concerns with racism and spoke about personal experiences, Mitchell said.

“This is our children leading us,” he said.”They were magnificent.”

Reach Tomeka Sinclair at [email protected] or 910-416-5865, and Jessica Horne at [email protected] or 910-416-5165.