Robeson County deputies capture SC man wanted in death of child

July 6, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old man accused in the Saturday death of a 4-year-old in Horry County, South Carolina, is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond while awaiting extradition.

Henry Moody, of Loris, South Carolina, was charged Saturday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies with injury to property and resist, delay and obstructing an investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Moody is wanted in connection with the Saturday shooting death of Carson Walker, of Fayetteville, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement personnel responded about 3 p.m. to the 7000 block of Millpond Road in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, where Walker’s body was found.

Moody appeared Monday in Robeson District Court on the charge of murder and was appointed an attorney. His extradition hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 6.