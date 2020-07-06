Fairmont men face charges in relation to break-ins

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two Fairmont men were arrested recently in connection to break-ins in the Fairmont area.

Timothy William Bailey, 25, and Jared Hunt, 24, were arrested Thursday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to a the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey was charged with felony conspiracy, felony breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and three counts of forgery and uttering, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $235,000 secured bond.

Hunt was charged with felony conspiracy, felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

“The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely,” the statement reads in part.

Anyone with information about cases involving Bailey or Hunt should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.