Crime report

July 7, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Davida Lea, Hamilton Drive, Rowland; and Smithfield Farms, Watts Dairy Road, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Wilcox, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Martha Hunt, Bridgers Road, Rowland; Nacolle Allen, Floyd Drive, Orrum; Kenneth Bullock, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Kayla McGirt, Moss Neck Road, Pembroke; and Justin Chavis, Helena Drive, Lumberton.