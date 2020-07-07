Annual levy for drainage district maintenance assessments topic of July 16 public hearing

July 7, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The commissioners of Robeson County Drainage districts 1, 2, and 4 have scheduled a public hearing concerning the annual levy for drainage district maintenance assessments for the 2020 tax year.

The meeting is to take place 7 p.m. July 16 at a place to be disclosed to those who register for the meeting by sending an email to [email protected] Registration is necessary in order to make arrangements for social distancing.

The meeting should be of particular interest to residents in Back Swamp and Jacob Swamp watersheds, or District 1; Moss Neck Watershed, or District 2; and Meadow Branch Watershed, or District 4, and whose lands are subject to drainage district maintenance assessments.

The commissioners also will conduct their annual meeting on July 16.

The public is invited to attend the public hearing and meeting. The public also is invited to participate in the meeting via Zoom, the instructions for which can be obtained by emailing a request for them to [email protected] All email registration and requests must be received by 5 p.m. July 15.