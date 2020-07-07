45 Robeson County residents now have died as result of COVID-19

LUMBERTON — A 76-year-old man is the fifth Robeson County resident to die in the past two days after contracting COVID-19, and 38 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday by the county’s Health Department.

The latest resident to die of the coronavirus had underlying health issues, according to the Health Department. Four people in their 70s and 80s died Monday. Forty-five county residents have died of the virus, with the first death reported April 17.

Tuesday’s cases bring the county’s total to 1,462 since the first positive test was reported March 21. Of the 38 new cases, 20 are female and 18 are male. A 6-month-old child was the youngest confirmed case and the oldest was 77.

Ten of the cases were Hispanic, 10 were African American, eight were American Indian, seven were white and three case reports did not list trace.

The local hospital tested 24 of the new cases. Seven were tested at private health-care providers, four at quick care facilities, and three were tested outside Robeson County.

Free drive-through testing through the Health Department and the Robeson County government will occur at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Church in Red Springs on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged, but people wanting to be tested can register on-site.

This site uses a self-administered oral swab technique that tests an individual’s saliva. Services are limited to individuals 16 years old and older who are in a vehicle. There is no limit as to the number of individuals that can be tested in a vehicle.

The Lumbee Tribe government will be holding a drive-through clinic at New Bethel United Holiness Methodist Church in Rowland on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Go to https://www.lumbeetribe.com/ for more information.

Three sites in Robeson County have been identified by the state as needing individualized testing, according to the county Health Department. Those sites are Orrum, Shannon and Rowland. More information will be forthcoming.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Tuesday 12 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, one person was in isolation and under investigation for possible contraction of COVID-19, and 12 employees were in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Tuesday 75,875 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the state. Of those cases, 1,420 have resulted in the death of a state resident. The coronavirus has left 989 residents hospitalized.

The NCDHHS took action to decrease barriers to COVID-19 testing by issuing a Statewide Standing Order for diagnostic testing, and a state health director temporary order on diagnostic test reporting.

These actions are intended to help increase access to testing across the state, especially for members of historically marginalized populations, and to increase reporting of North Carolina test results, both positive and negative, to the state.

The Order allows testing sites to collect and submit samples to a laboratory for COVID-19 testing without requiring a specific order and authorizes testing sites to receive results directly from laboratories, according to the state health agency. This will facilitate community-based testing sites and reduce barriers to testing, especially for members of historically marginalized populations who may be less likely to have a medical home.

In other pandemic news, two North Carolina festivals scheduled for the fall have been canceled. The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville and the Mountain State Fair in Fletcher have been canceled because of safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Renaissance Festival, which was to take place in October and November, has been rescheduled for the fall of 2021, according to a statement from the festival.

“We had been hopeful that circumstances would improve so that we could operate safely, however, health officials have made it clear that COVID-19 is far from over in the Carolinas,” organizers said in the statement released Monday.

Matt Siegel, the festival’s director of marketing and entertainment, told The Charlotte Observer the event draws more than 200,000 people to the town every year.

The Mountain State Fair was scheduled to take place Sept. 11-20 at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher.

Commissioner Steve Troxler cited the health and safety of visitors and staff, and said social distancing would be difficult to enforce, news outlets reported. The event has drawn more than 60,000 people during past opening weekends and drew 171,000 total visitors this past year.

This is the first year since the fair was founded nearly three decades ago that the event has been completely canceled, Troxler said Tuesday.