Plans to build water treatment plant in Red Springs take big step forward

Red Springs leaders get funding OK from the state

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here approved resolutions Tuesday to move the town closer to the construction of a new water treatment plant.

The N.C. Department of State Treasurer’s Local Government Commission approved the financing process for the town’s $2.96 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for the project during a Tuesday afternoon meeting with Town Manager David Ashburn, Mayor Ed Henderson and Finance Director Sharon McFarland.

Tuesday evening the town’s commissioners approved a resolution to issue bonds to pay back the $2.96 million loan. They also approved a resolution authorizing interim construction financing through BB&T for a short-term loan of $766,000.

“Now, we’ll get the loan and be able to start construction,” Ashburn said.

The town expects to receive $400,000 by July 21. That money will be used to start the construction of a new water treatment plant, he said.

“You’ve just done something good for the citizens of this town,” Henderson told the commissioners.

In August 2018, the town was awarded a $7 million USDA grant for the project estimated to cost a little more than $9.6 million. After receiving bids from engineers and the cost of material increasing beyond original estimates, the town had to come up with an extra $2,512,000, Ashburn said.

The USDA agreed to pay $1,746,000 of the needed money, if the town pays $766,000.

In other matters, commissioners heard that the town’s police department is reducing spending thanks to Red Chief Brent Adkins, who took assumed leadership of the department June 15. He replaced former Chief Ronnie Patterson, whose last day leading the department was May 29.

After working with Finance Director Sharon McFarland, he was able to reduce department expenditures by about $7,442, Adkins said.

Among the expenditures cut was paying $2,835 to Carolina Recording Systems to record telephone calls. Adkins said if officers need records, they can ask county communications, who will provide them needed information.

Another cost saving area is getting rid of a computer software program that is costing the department $1,440 a year for the 10 computers and operators, not all of whom are trained to use it. As a result, the department was paying a private company to manage the program that is used to run license plates and tags through the state identification system. The department has temporarily suspended the use of the company’s services.

“I’m very frugal,” Adkins said. “Even in my house, I’m frugal.”

The police chief also said he intends to be firm with citizens.

“Everything we do will be by the book, by the law,” he said.

He is also working to build partnerships with other agencies, like the federal Department of Homeland Security and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners tabled discussion of buying seven iPads for use by the mayor and members of the Board of Commissioners. The iPads would cost about $460 each, and the total cost for the first year, including service through Verizon, would be $5,512.98, Ashburn said.

After concerns about funding were raised, the commissioners decided to discuss the matter at a later date.

The commissioners also tabled the purchase of a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck to replace a wrecked Chevy Silverado truck used by the Public Works Department. The truck would cost about $40,000.

Ashburn said he would contact the commissioners after discussing a price with local automotive dealer Bleeker Buick GMC.

Commissioner Murray McKeithan commended the town manager, finance director and his fellow commissioners for their efforts in crafting the town’s fiscal year 2019-20 budget, which saw more than 92% of projected revenue collections flow into its General Fund.

Budget spending also was at 83.4% of the projected budget, Ashburn said.

“I think right now the citizens should feel good about the direction this town is going in,” Commissioner Neil Lea’Kes said.

Henderson also encouraged residents to compete their 2020 census forms.

The town’s census completion rate is under 48%, Ashburn said.

