Crime report

LUMBERTON — A low pressure system credited with the potential to produce heavy rainfall and thunderstorms had the attention of weather watchers and private citizens as it made its way toward Southeastern North Carolina over the past few days.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was watching the system as it crawled over the deep South and toward North and South Carolina. The NOAA was saying as late as Wednesday morning that the system could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday across parts of Southeast North Carolina, and could cause localized flooding.

That’s no longer the case, according to a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

“The low pressure system has already left our area,” Tim Armstrong said.

As of late Wednesday afternoon the system was just south of Cape Fear and moving northeast into the Atlantic Ocean, steadily decreasing the chances of it affecting weather over Southeast North Carolina, he said.

“It will put a lot of distance between itself and Robeson County in the next few days,” Armstrong said.

But, the system still could become a subtropical or tropical system in the next day or two, he said. It could develop into a subtropical system if it pulls energy from warm water in the Atlantic but is affected by nearby colder air. It would become a tropical system if it draws energy from warm ocean water and warm air.

Regardless, it still would be little or no threat to Robeson County

But, Robeson County still stands a good chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week and into Sunday, the meteorologist said. Daily temperatures in the low 90s also are to be expected.

“It’s what you expect in the middle of July,” Armstrong said.

Apparently local government officials were not bothered by the low pressure system’s movement Wednesday afternoon.

They were not anticipating flooding or water ponding on local streets and highways, said Emily Jones, county government spokesperson. Nor were local leaders keeping an eye on areas that might flood.

The Lumber River posed no flooding risk as of 7 a.m. Wednesday when its water level at Lumberton was recorded by the NWS at 9.6 feet. The river’s flood level is 13 feet.

The river is expected to stay within 1/2 foot of that level for the next week or so, Armstrong said.

The showers and thunderstorms that could develop each afternoon and evening for the rest of the week will only add to what has been a wet couple months in Robeson County. Data from the NWS shows that as of 11 a.m. Wednesday 16.18 inches of rain has fallen on Lumberton in the past 60 days. The normal amount of rainfall for that 60-day period is 7.82 inches.

The National Weather Service forecast for Lumberton Thursday through Sunday calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Otherwise the skies will be partly cloudy or sunny each day with high temperatures ranging from 88 on Thursday to the low 90s Friday through Sunday.

No storm may be threatening Robeson County, but government officials still urge resident to register for the county’s CodeRED Emergency Notification System.

“CodeRED can be found at the following website https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/A394E5C99164 and for those that do not have access to the internet or that have technical issues, please call the Robeson County Emergency Management office at 910-671-3150,” Jones said.