Crime report

July 8, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mark Young, Philadelphus Road, Pembroke; and Donald Finley, Blue Road, Parkton.

Chris Hunt reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a theft on N.C. 72 West in Red Springs.

Ronald Bullard reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone with a weapon at N.C. 71 North/Oxendine School Road in Maxton.

Barry McCrimmon, of Dresden Avenue in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence, and stole his wallet.

Jacob Maring, of Lindsey Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.

Clementine Thompson-McCormick, director of Lumberton Christian Care Center at 220 E. Second St., reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 2013 Ford Transit van from the shelter.