St. Pauls commissioners meet Thursday

July 8, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — The Town Board of Commissioners here is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Thursday in the Town Hall courtroom.

Members of the public are invited to attend the 7 p.m. meeting, and are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Town Hall is located at 210 W. Blue St.

During the meeting, a swearing-in ceremony will be held for Jennifer Mathna, who will serve as an officer with the St. Pauls Police Department. Commissioners also are to discuss a letter to be sent out this month to sanitation customers that will explain the town’s plans for going forward without a recycling program, and the use of recycling bins. Updates on the Gumbo Branch drainage project also will be presented during Thursday’s meeting.

For more information, call Town Hall at 910-865-5164.