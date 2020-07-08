Red Springs leaders want plan to upgrade, modernize trash collection operation

LUMBERTON — One week after new cases of the novel coronavirus increased threefold in Robeson County, cases over the past seven days have declined, according to the Robeson County Health Department.

There have been 396 new COVID-19 cases in the county over the past seven days, a slight drop from the 410 cases reported during the previous seven-day period. There have now been 5,478 confirmed virus cases in Robeson County since the pandemic began.

There were two virus-related deaths in the county this past week, increasing the number of pandemic-related deaths to 88. Both individuals were age 65 or older, according to Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

“Compared to three weeks ago, Robeson County has seen over a 120% increase throughout the community,” Smith said. “Mask coverings and distancing at stores and other areas of congregation remain a problem. One should only frequent those facilities that are making a conscious effort to comply with the minimum standard to be operational or we may see restrictions tighten.”

Smith has consistently said local churches were a problem area, particularly those that were disregarding the wearing of face coverings and/or social distancing.

“Several churches have altered their operations and we are sure their followers thanked them for the changes,” Smith said. “If not, you did the right thing anyway.”

Smith also continues to stress the high-risk nature of potentially contracting both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu at the same time this winter. There already have been individuals in Robeson County infected with both viruses. A flu shot would “lessen risks of severe complications,” he said.

“Given the person that acquires these conditions, this can have a devastating affect, particularly on the respiratory system,” he said. “As a reminder, 30% to 40% of the population nationally has an underlying medical condition that results in them being at higher risk for more adverse outcomes if COVID-19 is acquired.”

The steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also will help prevent other infections, said Dr. Eugene Nor, chief medical officer for Robeson Health Care Corporation.

“The face covering, over the nose and mouth, helps trap water droplets that are expelled from the nose and mouth during breathing, talking, coughing and sneezing,” he said. “Therefore, the less amount of virus-containing water droplets exiting through the face covering, the less amount of virus-containing water droplets are available to infect others.”

Face coverings should not be the only measure taken to prevent the spread, Nor said. Social distancing and hand-washing are equally important.

Southeastern Health reported that as of 11 a.m. Friday there were 31 virus-positive patients being treated at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, with four additional patients “under investigation” and in isolation at SRMC. There were 25 virus-positive patients on Oct. 9. The number of employees quarantined because of possible exposure increased from 23 on Oct. 9 to 29 as of Friday.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported that as of 5 p.m. Friday there were 17 active virus cases among students, with four among faculty and staff, and none among subcontractors. This marks an increase of six students since Oct. 9, though the number of faculty and staff with active cases stayed the same, and the one active case reported last week among subcontractors is no longer active.

There have been 12 new virus cases among students since Oct. 9, with three among faculty and staff, and none among subcontractors, according to UNCP. Since the start of the semester, 255 students, 21 faculty and staff, and 10 subcontractors have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

As of noon Friday, 14,192 new virus cases have been reported across the state since Oct. 9, an increase from the 12,747 cases over the prior seven days, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The state total of confirmed cases now stands at 241,623.

There have been 88 virus-related deaths in North Carolina over the past seven days, and 3,910 since the pandemic began. The state reports 1,148 hospitalizations as of Friday, 83 more than were reported Oct. 9.

In other virus-related news, nursing students and faculty at UNCP are studying the spread of the coronavirus, with the goal of providing accurate information to the public and to legislators.

One way the university is researching the spread is by administering serology tests that measure the presence of antibodies that fight off COVID-19 infection in the tested individual’s blood. Those tests, which are sent to a lab at UNC-Chapel Hill, have been administered to adults at seven schools across the county and at UNCP.

Bill Puentes, the school’s interim assistant dean of Research at the College of Health Science, said there are many questions he hopes can be answered by the research. He hopes to study antibodies and their ability to remain viable in someone’s system over a period of time.

“Protective capacity of these antibodies at this point is not clear,” he said.

People who were tested will be tested again in November to measure the presence of antibodies in their systems, he said.

The university also is administering surveys to some people who are tested, and plans to form focus groups of randomly selected people to gather more information about their attitudes toward receiving a vaccine.

Data is being analyzed and the analysis should be complete by Dec. 1, Puentes said. Information likely will be disseminated to the community in 2021.

Before final testing at the campus on Friday, the university had administered 1,057 antibody tests, with only 7% of those people showing antibodies in their system.

The number is much lower than expected by faculty, but numbers can be affected by the people who show up for testing, Puentes said. Someone more concerned about his or her health may be more likely to show up for testing, while others aren’t reached.

“These aren’t final numbers,” he said.

More numbers will be gathered next week during testing, which will take place at Robeson Community College, before the second round of serology testing in November.

The $987,176 project is funded with $30 million from the state and given to the N.C. Policy Collaboratory to support COVID research projects being conducted at about seven other colleges in the UNC system, Puentes said.

Puentes is one of the principal investigators who help oversee the project. Other principal investigators are Cherry Beasley, chair of the Nursing department; Crystal Moore, director of Student Health Services; Lisa Mitchell, the School of Education’s interim associate dean; and Todd Telemeco, dean of the College of Health Sciences.