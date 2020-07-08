Red Springs leaders want plan to upgrade, modernize trash collection operation

Want to upgrade pickup service

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Camren Jernigan, 18, places trash Wednesday in a receptacle outside his grandmother’s home on Fuller Street in Lumberton. The home, which is on a route to receive curbside pickup each week, could soon mirror homes in Red Springs, as the town works to implement a trash pickup program similar to the one used in Lumberton.



RED SPRINGS — The town’s mayor is ready to talk trash and clean up the town’s garbage collections service.

During a Tuesday Board of Commissioners meeting, Mayor Ed Henderson told commissioners he would like to see a plan to implement curbside trash pickup in the town within the next three months.

Henderson plans to form a committee of about three commissioners and Town Manager David Ashburn to gather information and form a plan. The plan would then be taken to the mayor and the full Board of Commissioners for a vote.

Before the plan is adopted, commissioners will hold a public hearing to gather input from town residents, Henderson said.

“Right now we still do backyard pickups and it’s time for us to move away from that,” he said.

Three Sanitation workers use carts to move trash bins from the residents’ backyards to garbage trucks.

“We’re one of the few places that still do this,” the town manager said.

The department has three garbage trucks, but only one is equipped with a hydraulic lift for emptying bins, the mayor said. If the main truck breaks down, workers will have to manually empty the bins.

Workers also must empty bins and other receptacles that do not fit the truck’s hydraulic lift.

“I think it’s time that we really take a serious look at curbside service,” Commissioner Murray McKeithan said.

Doing so would give workers added health and safety protections, he said.

The new curbside pickup model would allow workers to retrieve trash from the road and eliminate health risks such as coming into contact with dogs, Henderson said. Workers would also be protected from hazards like handling trash with sharp objects like needles, or walking over uneven terrain that could cause injuries.

Another topic to be discussed is issuing residents a trash bin of uniform size and shape.

Henderson also plans to keep the same number of employees on board.

“We don’t intend to get rid of any of the employees,” he said.

Another component previously discussed was adding a lift mechanism to the other two trucks, Ashburn said. But the project will be costly.

It will cost the town about $26,000 to buy new lifts for the two other trash trucks, he said. Replacing smaller trash receptacles with standard-sized receptacles equipped with wheels and the capability to be lifted and emptied by the trash trucks was also discussed.

And the cost of replacing current receptacles will be more expensive than originally expected, Ashburn said.

After canvassing the town for the number of residents who need upgraded receptacles, Ashburn discovered more were needed than he thought, he said. It is expected to cost $75,000 to replace the receptacles currently in use.

But, offering upgrades to the services will allow the town to adapt to a more modern mode of garbage collection, he said. And it will reduce man-hours.

“We look at this as a step to move our town forward and have a safer operation for town employees,” Henderson said.

