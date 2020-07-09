Crime report

LUMBERTON — With the 45 new confirmed cases for COVID-19 reported Thursday by the Robeson County Health Department, this week has seen the highest one-week count of confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.

The overall total of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Robeson County now stands at 1,549, with 45 of the cases resulting in death.

As for the number of people presumed to have recovered, Health Department Director Bill Smith said, “Remember the state developed a formula that stated that 14 days from the onset of disease one was recovered unless one was hospitalized, at which time you would use 28 days.

“There is some understandable reluctance to use this number as many people are not ‘recovered’ after 14 days. Take for example Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player testing positive in early March, who still is exhibiting symptoms four months later. Or the people who have ‘recovered’ using the formula, but subsequently went into the hospital and died. There is still much to learn about the disease, like lifelong and lingering effects, which makes the expression recovered even ‘iffier.’”

There were 23 females and 22 males among the cases reported Thursday. A 2-year-old was the youngest to test positive and the oldest was 74

Hispanics accounted for 18 of the case, nine were American Indian, six were African American, six were white and six case reports didn’t list race.

A private health-care provider tested 23 of the cases, 13 were tested at the local hospital, six were tested outside Robeson County and one each was reported at a Veteran’s Affairs hospital, quick care facility and the county Health Department.

Free drive-through testing through the Health Department and Robeson County government will take place at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Church in Red Springs on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged, but people wanting to be tested can register on-site.

This site uses a self-administered oral swab technique that tests an individual’s saliva. Services are limited to individuals 16 years old and older who are in a vehicle. There is no limit as to the number of individuals that can be tested in a vehicle.

The Lumbee Tribe government will be holding a drive-through clinic at New Bethel United Holiness Methodist Church in Rowland on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tribe will also be distributing personal protection equipment, educational activity supplies and free produce. To pre-register online for an appointment, visit http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.

For more information, or for assistance with online registration, contact the Lumbee Tribal office at 833-684-0592.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on Thursday that 12 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 15 employees were in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,039 confirmed cases on Thursday, the second-highest one-day total. There have now been 79,349 confirmed cases statewide during the pandemic, with 1,461 of those resulting in death. The department reported that 1,034 state residents are hospitalized after contracting the virus.

The state health agency issued a Request For Proposals for an initiative that will send up to 250 community health workers to historically underserved areas with high COVID-19 caseloads. Starting in August, teams of trained frontline public health professionals will connect North Carolinians affected by COVID-19 with needed services and support.

The workers will be responsible for connecting North Carolinians to medical and social support resources, including diagnostic testing, primary care, case management, nutrition assistance and mental health services. The NCDHHS will contract with one or more state-based organizations to recruit, train and manage community health workers deployed to areas with high COVID-19-related needs.

Workers will work in coordination with local health departments and contact tracers to identify and connect with individuals who need support. They will also assist individuals who need access to a location to isolate or a connection to other financial resources.

The community health workers initiative will run through December, with the possibility of renewal.