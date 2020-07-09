Church of the week

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department reported 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, marking a third straight day of more than 35 positive cases for the first time during the pandemic.

There now have been 1,504 total confirmed cases in Robeson County since the first positive case was reported March 21. Of these cases, 45 have resulted in death.

“As a county to our south, Horry, has had some horrendous numbers lately as it relates to people testing positive, remember just like here, the only numbers that they count are to their residents — the tourists and visitors count towards their home county and state,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. “So the problem is much larger than it may appear and our people visiting would be wise to distance, mask and wash their hands continuously while there.”

Females accounted for 23 of Wednesday’s confirmed cases. Fourteen cases were male. The oldest confirmed case was a 76-year-old and the youngest was 11 years old.

Eleven of the cases were African Americans, 10 were American Indian, four were white, two were Hispanic and 10 case reports did not record race. The local hospital tested 23 of the cases, 12 were tested at a private health-care provider, and two were tested outside Robeson County.

Free drive-through testing through the Health Department and Robeson County government will take place at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Church in Red Springs on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged, but people wanting to be tested can register on-site.

This site uses a self-administered oral swab technique that tests an individual’s saliva. Services are limited to individuals 16 years old and older who are in a vehicle. There is no limit as to the number of individuals that can be tested in a vehicle.

The Lumbee Tribe government will be holding a drive-through clinic at New Bethel United Holiness Methodist Church in Rowland on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tribe will also be distributing personal protection equipment, educational activity supplies and free produce. To pre-register online for an appointment, visit http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.

For more information, or for assistance with online registration, contact the Lumbee Tribal office at 833-684-0592.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday that nine patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 13 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,435 new cases statewide on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total of cases to 77,130. Of those cases, 1,441 have resulted in death. There were 994 state residents in hospitals because of the virus as of Wednesday.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. says cards and other documents bearing the U.S. Department of Justice seal and claiming that individuals are exempt from mask requirements are fraudulent.

There have been reports of individuals in North Carolina and other parts of the country creating cards or other documents claiming that the bearer of the card is exempt from mask requirements, according to Higdon. Some versions of these cards threaten businesses or organizations with fines if they take steps to require patrons to wear masks. In an effort to make the cards or documents appear legitimate, fraudsters may include the U.S. Department of Justice’s seal or include other threatening language. The Department of Justice is also aware of efforts by some to sell these fake cards to members of the public.

The public should take note that the DOJ did not issue these documents, and the department does not endorse them, Higdon said. Furthermore, the department has not granted permission for the use of its seal for this purpose, and misusing the DOJ seal is a federal crime.