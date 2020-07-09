Pembroke’s emergency declaration remains in effect

Mayor says it may be rescinded next week

PEMBROKE — The mayor here says tensions across the United States and in Pembroke have fueled town officials’ decision to keep a state of emergency in effect until further notice.

The emergency order issued July 1 banned marches and other demonstrations, and imposed a daily curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. The curfew was shortened Monday to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The order also prohibited the possession and public display of alcohol and firearms inside town limits.

“The declaration is going to stay in effect until next week sometime,” Mayor Greg Cummings said Thursday.

A decision to lift, extend or modify the order will be made after he meets with Town Manager Tyler Thomas, Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear and Town Council members, Cummings said.

After monitoring comments posted on social media and made in the community about the march and seeing what happened in other U.S. cities and in Fayetteville, where the Market House was set ablaze during a protest in May, the decision was made to keep the order in place, the mayor said. The order remains in place to provide for the safety and security of residents and police officers.

“The decision to impose the declaration was based upon circumstances in our community,” Thomas said.

He expects the same circumstances to be considered when the decision to lift the order is made.

The circumstances involve the tensions that sprang from the June 26 march led by students from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. During the march, counter-protesters shouted racial slurs at participants. Some protesters reported having trash thrown at them as they marched between counter-protesters, a handful of whom were armed with rifles.

It is hoped that time under the declaration will help ease tensions, Cummings said.

“We’re not ready to have another march in our town,” he said. “If it is, we want one that is for peace and unity.”

The mayor also called for the involvement of religious leaders.

“Churches need to get involved,” he said.

The mayor joined community members June 30 for a prayer vigil at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park. People in attendance prayed for peace and unity in the town, university and nation, Cummings said.

Thomas welcomes the prayers and participation of community members in taking steps forward together.

“We look forward to partnering with everyone in our community to address the issues stemming from the protest moving forward,” Thomas said.

Since the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers, protests and riots have erupted across the United States, with some turning violent. But, protests in Lumberton, Maxton and Rowland have remained peaceful.

Protests continue in Fayetteville.

A group called “Ville’s Voice” camped out Wednesday night in front of the Market House in Fayetteville, according to a report by WRAL.com. The protesters had a list of demands for city officials that included the formation of an internal affairs department separate from the police department to review officer misconduct.

The group will remain unmoved until their demands are met, according to news reports.

