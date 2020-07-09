GOP group IDs Britt as emerging leader

WASHINGTON — A Republican training and educational organization has chosen Lumberton’s resident state senator to be a member of its 2020 class of Emerging Leaders.

Sen. Danny Britt Jr. is one of 21 Republican lawmakers from across the United States, and one of two from North Carolina, selected to take part in GOPAC’s yearlong training program. The other North Carolina lawmaker was Rep. Destin Hall, a fellow Republican from Lenoir.

“As Americans are seeking solutions to the issues our communities face, our 2020 class of Emerging Leaders has an excellent opportunity to advance ideas to make the lives of their constituents easier, safer, and better,” GOPAC Chairman David Avella said. “We welcome being part of their development and doing our part to support their success.”

The cornerstone of the yearlong education program is the 10th Annual Emerging Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C., according to GOPAC. To be selected for the Emerging Leaders Program, a legislator must be nominated by a member of the GOPAC Legislative Leaders Advisory Board or by the legislative leadership of their state.

According to GOPAC’s website, the organization’s mission is to build “a roster of prepared and tested Republicans ready to lead.” The organization coaches and develop’s state lawmakers and prepares them for “the rigors of running for higher office.”