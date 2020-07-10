Family dispute ends in fatal shooting of 33-year-old Rowland man

Staff report

ROWLAND — A 33-year-old Rowland man was shot to death Thursday after a family dispute, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded at 7:42 p.m. to a report of a person shot at 190 Tyler Drive in Rowland, according to the Sheriff’s Office. James Mitchell Locklear was found dead at the home, which belonged to a family member.

“The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office reads in part.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators questioned a person at the scene of the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office but did not provide further details.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the Thursday shooting death. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.