Crime report

LUMBERTON — A 59-year old woman became the 46th Robeson County resident to die after contracting COVID-19, and 26 new confirmed cases were reported Friday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The person who recently died, “originally tested positive in mid-May, had three negative tests subsequently and was found to be positive at the time of her death. Because of the multiple negative tests, she became a new case upon the positive finding — thus she was two cases,” a Health Department news release reads in part.

The new cases bring Robeson County’s total to 1,575, since the first positive test was reported March 21. There were 14 females and 12 males among the new cases. The oldest patient was 82 years old and the youngest was 16.

Nine of the confirmed cases were American Indian, seven were Hispanic, five were African American, four were white, and one report did not list race.

The local hospital tested 18 cases, a private health-care provider tested seven cases, and one was tested outside Robeson County.

Free drive-through testing through the Health Department and Robeson County government will take place at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Church in Red Springs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged, but people wanting to be tested can register on-site.

This site uses a self-administered oral swab technique that tests an individual’s saliva. Services are limited to individuals 16 years old and older who are in a vehicle. There is no limit as to the number of individuals that can be tested in a vehicle.

The Lumbee Tribe government will be holding a drive-through clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Bethel United Holiness Methodist Church in Rowland. The tribe will also be distributing personal protection equipment, educational activity supplies and free produce. To pre-register online for an appointment, visit http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.

For more information, or for assistance with online registration, contact the Lumbee Tribe’s office at 833-684-0592.

According to Friday’s edition of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ bi-weekly report on cases at congregate living facilities, the two of the three facilities in Robeson County listed an increase in cases and deaths for the first time in more than two weeks. WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, had two deaths and five more cases to bring its total to 36 cases and five deaths. Greenbrier of Fairmont had six new cases and one more death this week, bringing its total to 101 cases and 10 deaths.

Glenflora nursing home in Red Springs has five cases and no deaths.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Friday that 14 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 15 employees are in quarantine.

The NCDHHS reported 1,981 confirmed cases statewide Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 81,331, with 1,479 resulting in death. There are 1,046 state residents hospitalized because of the virus, according to the department.