Agents accuse Pembroke residents of burning a car, conspiracy

July 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — Two Robeson County residents have been arrested for the unlawful burning of a car in an attempt to collect on an insurance claim, according to the state Department of Insurance.

Portia Wilson, 33, and Kadeem McArn, 27, both of 753 Roberts Ave. in Pembroke, face charges related to the Aug. 6 burning of a 2012 Toyota Camry, according to DOI. Wilson and McArn were charged with burning personal property and conspiracy, both felonies.

Wilson was also charged with insurance fraud, attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies, and making a false report to police, a misdemeanor, according to state DOI.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Wilson of filing a claim with Discovery Insurance, saying that the car had been stolen when she knew that she left the car unsecured for McArn to take and burn. She is also accused of falsely reporting the car stolen to the St. Pauls Police Department.

Special agents arrested Wilson on June 29. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bond. Special agents and Lumberton police arrested McArn on June 26. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Commissioner Mike Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums, maybe more. Over the past two years, CID special agents recovered $7.5 million in criminal activities – money that was returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.