Public’s help sought

July 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff writer
Maxton police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man driving this Ford F-150 pickup truck during an attempted break-in about 4 a.m. Friday at Nic’s Pic Kwik on North Patterson Street Friday. Anyone with information about the man’s identity should call the police department at 910-844-5667, or contact the Maxton Police Department through Facebook Messenger.

Maxton police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man driving this Ford F-150 pickup truck during an attempted break-in about 4 a.m. Friday at Nic’s Pic Kwik on North Patterson Street Friday. Anyone with information about the man’s identity should call the police department at 910-844-5667, or contact the Maxton Police Department through Facebook Messenger.

<p>Maxton police are asking the public’s help in identifying this man believed to be involved in an attempted break-in Friday morning at Nic’s Pic Kwik on North Patterson Street. Anyone with information about the man’s identity should call the police department at 910-844-5667, or contact the Maxton Police Department through Facebook Messenger.</p>

Maxton police are asking the public’s help in identifying this man believed to be involved in an attempted break-in Friday morning at Nic’s Pic Kwik on North Patterson Street. Anyone with information about the man’s identity should call the police department at 910-844-5667, or contact the Maxton Police Department through Facebook Messenger.

MAXTON — Police here are asking for help in identifying a man caught on video Friday morning trying to break into a convenience store.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. Friday to an alarm at Nic’s Pic Kwik, located at 533 N. Patterson St., after someone tried to break into the store, according to the Maxton Police Department.

The person captured in the store’s surveillance video can be described as a white man with a “thin” build, Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said. The man was driving a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck.

“All information will remain confidential,” a department statement reads in part.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity should call the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667, or contact the department through Facebook Messenger at Maxton Police Department.