Pet of the week

July 11, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Leah is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Leah is a female, shepherd mix, about 3 years old and weighs about 38 pounds. She is very friendly, loving and playful. Her adoption fee is $25, cash or check. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

