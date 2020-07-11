RCC adds 8 programs to fall curriculum

LUMBERTON — Eight new academic programs have been added to the fall 2020 curriculum at Robeson Community College.
College leaders hope the new additions will bring more students to the campus and increase online enrollment.
“We are pleased to add these programs to our already diverse array of academic and workforce development offerings,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “This academic year brings the promise of new and exciting opportunities for our students.”
The eight new academic programs include Associate of Applied Science in Mechatronics Engineering Technology; Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology; Hospitality Management; Surgical Technology; Information Technology-Cybersecurity; Information Technology-Simulation and Game Development; and Teacher Preparation. An associate degree in Teacher Preparation also has been added.
“We are so excited to add these new programs to our academic offerings. We want students to see RCC as its natural college of choice,” said Patrena Benton Elliott, vice president for Instruction and Student Support Services and Chief Academic Officer. “In an effort to do so, we want to ensure that our programs continue to be relevant and necessary to meet students educational and workforce pursuits.”
The Associate of Applied Arts and Associate of Applied Sciences degrees in Teacher Preparation are two new academic college transfer programs, according to RCC. The degree programs consist of courses intended for transfer to baccalaureate programs that lead to North Carolina teacher certification.
For those interested in pursuing a career in the hospitality industry, RCC’s AAS in Hospitality Management will prepare individuals to understand and apply the administrative and practical skills needed for supervisory and managerial positions in hotels, motels, resorts, inns, restaurants, institutions and clubs.
Expansion is also taking place in RCC’s information technology curriculum with two additional tracks. The AAS in Information Technology-Cyber Security and Network Management curriculum prepares graduates for employment in the technology sector as designers, testers, support technicians, system administrators, developers, or programmers with an emphasis on cyber security.
The AAS in Information Technology-Simulation and Game Development and Network Management curriculum prepares graduates for employment in the technology sector in a variety of roles including developers, support technicians, and system administrators with an emphasis on simulation and game development.
Graduates from each program would qualify for employment in entry-level positions with businesses, educational systems, and governmental agencies which rely on computer systems to design and manage information.
In addition to information technology, new courses are available in the Industrial Technology Department. The AAS in Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology curriculum provides the basic knowledge to develop skills necessary to work with residential and light commercial systems. Topics include mechanical refrigeration, heating and cooling theory, electricity, controls, and safety. The associate degree program covers air conditioning, furnaces, heat pumps, tools, and instruments. Graduates of this program will be able to assist in the startup, preventive maintenance, service, repair, and/or installation of residential and light commercial systems.
The AAS in Mechatronics Engineering Technology curriculum prepares students through the study and application of principles from mathematics, technology and applied processes based on these subjects. This program of study prepares students to use basic engineering principles and technical skills in developing and testing automated, servo-mechanical, and other electromechanical systems.
The Health Science Department has expanded with the addition of AAS in Surgical Technology. The curriculum prepares individuals to assist in the care of patients in the operating room and to function as a member of the surgical team. Students will develop skills needed to prepare supplies, equipment, and instruments, maintain aseptic conditions, prepare patients for surgery, and assist surgeons during operations.
For more information or to register for fall classes, visit www.robeson.edu.