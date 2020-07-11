Shooting leaves Fairmont man in critical condition

Staff report

FAIRMONT — A 63-year-old Fairmont man is facing charges in the wake of a Friday night shooting that sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Winford Walters was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Fairmont Police Department. Walters was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Robeson County District Court on Monday.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot at Walters’ home on Madison Street, Chief Jon Edwards said.

Joshua Wallace, of Fairmont, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, including the neck and head area, Edwards said.

Wallace was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to the police department.