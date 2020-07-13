Grant to help RCC recruit, train firefighters

LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education Center has received $50,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation to help recruit firefighters.

The funds are designated to assist fire and rescue departments across the state with recruitment and retention of firefighters. The campus in Lumberton was one of 20 community colleges to receive the grant, which will be used to provide funds to eligible students who enter the RCC firefighter program this fall.

“The monies provided by BCBS of North Carolina will help those students wishing to pursue a career in firefighting, or furthering their education if already certified,” said Robert Ivey, coordinator of Fire and Rescue Training coordinator and Lumberton Rescue & EMS commander.

“They will be able to use the monies to offset expenses, such as books and other essentials. RCC is proud to have been selected to be a part of this endeavor. We have a strong firefighter certification program and this will be an added financial benefit for our students,” Ivey added.

Stipends will be given to qualified students.

Students currently affiliated with a fire department and wishing to enroll in the firefighter certification class will receive $500 per semester. State firefighters wishing to advance their firefighting career can receive $1,000 per semester. High school students already affiliated with a fire department and desiring to continue on as a firefighter are eligible for $1,000.

“Robeson Community College is humbled to be chosen as a leader in the firefighting training arena. These funds invested by BCBS of NC in the lives of our students will be instrumental in helping to educate, train, and credential students who have a passion to be the very best they can be in the area of firefighting/public safety,” said Steven Hunt, RCC’s vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education.

For more information on RCC’s firefighter courses or to apply for financial assistance in the program, call Ivey at 910-272-3329 or Administrative Assistant Danielle Burnette at 910-272-3300, or visit the college’s website at www.robeson.edu.