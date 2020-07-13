RCDRC meets Tuesday

July 13, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee, Inc. has scheduled its quarterly long-term recovery meeting for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will take place via teleconference. Interested people can attend by dialing 1-800-320-4330 and entering the number 643812#

Agenda items include reports on Hurricane Florence recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic, Latino outreach, and the status of partners.

The next meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 13.

“The mission of the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee, Inc. (RCDRC, Inc.) is to coordinate recovery services to individuals and families affected by any natural or man-made disaster in Robeson County. Our vision is to see all our fellow residents fully recover from a disaster,” according to the RCDRC.