School board, Rowland commissioners, Tribal Council to meet

July 13, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, Rowland Board of Commissioners and Lumbee Tribal Council are scheduled to meet this week.

The school board will hold a swearing-in ceremony for new members at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The ceremony, which is closed to the public, will take place at the board’s new headquarters, located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton, and will be livestreamed on the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Facebook page.

The school board meeting will take place after the ceremony, and be streamed live at https://youtu.be/6Oh25jDWCxo. Items to be discussed are hazard pay and bonuses, an appointment to the Robeson Community College Board of Trustees and updates to Summer Academic Endeavors, CARES Act and staffing.

Public comments should be submitted by noon Tuesday through the following link: https://forms.gle/M84fN4jCMYxRExY89.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners is to meet in-person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

On Thursday, the Lumbee Tribal Council will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will held via Zoom and livestreamed on the tribe’s webpage at www.lumbeetribe.com. Click “Live Stream” to watch the current meeting.

Items on the agenda include an amendment to the 2019-20 fiscal year budget and reviewing the financial reporting requirements for Lumbee Tribal Holdings Inc. A “Memorandum of Understanding” between the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs is also on the agenda.