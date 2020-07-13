Pembroke ends state of emergency issued after June 26 protest march

Cummings
PEMBROKE — The state of emergency that had residents living under a daily curfew for the past two weeks was rescinded Monday afternoon.
Pembroke leaders terminated the state of emergency about 1 p.m. Monday. The declaration issued July 1 prohibited the possession and public display of alcohol and firearms. People who violated the order were subject to arrest for a Class 2 misdemeanor. A daily 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was shortened July 6 to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The declaration was imposed because of tensions that arose after a June 26 march led by students from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. During the march, counter-protesters shouted racial slurs at participants. Some protesters reported having trash thrown at them as they marched between counter-protesters, a handful of whom were armed with rifles.
Tensions have since eased, and town leaders are ready to move forward.
“Whereas the current circumstances have indicated that the conditions necessitating the declaration no longer exist and the continuation of a curfew and the above-mentioned prohibitions are no longer necessary,” the order termination reads in part.
An “appropriate amount of time” has passed since the state of emergency was imposed, Town Manager Tyler Thomas said Monday.
“I think, certainly, folks are desiring to get back to some sort of sense of normalcy, and that the declaration was effective,” Thomas said.
Moving forward means the town will continue conversations with stakeholders across the community, including students and leaders at the university, he said.
Tyler met July 6 with student leaders, including Student Government Association President Cotrayia Hardison, to discuss a way forward.
The town and university maintain a close relationship, and will continue to do so, Thomas said.
He also is working to coordinate a meeting between Town Council members and the university’s SGA, Thomas said. A meeting date has yet to be determined.
“It’s all about bringing unity back with the town, the university, the students and our county,” Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings said recently.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]