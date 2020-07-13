RCC trustees hear burn building is near completion

LUMBERTON — Construction on the college’s new burn building is near completion, the Robeson Community College board of trustees learned Monday.

Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, told the trustees during the board’s regular meeting that a final walk-through will take place at the end of July.

“The fire building will be operational. We will turn it around in August.” Hunt said during the meeting held via Zoom. “That’s right around the corner.”

Construction on the new building began in October at the college’s Emergency Services Training Center, located at 5825 N.C. 72 East in Lumberton. The old burn building was built in 1997 and consisted of six metal cargo containers, which became unsafe.

The original plan called for a burn building and training tower, but limited funds halted plans for the tower.

“We’re actually going to be able to keep our commitment to the new firefighters and have a new burn building and training tower,” Hunt said.

Money with which to build a tower has been found, he said without elaborating.

Hunt also told the trustees ground was broken this past week on the new EMS facility. RCC President Melissa Singler said a ceremony will take place at a later date.

Singler also gave trustees an update on the college’s COVID-19 Response Plan. The college has formed a COVID-19 response team that created a “living document,” which is updated frequently, Singler said.

“This particular one is for our employees and covers sanitation procedures, health and safety guidance, social distancing at work, employee resources and educational resources,” Singler said.

A similar document will be ready for students before they return in August, she said.

Also Monday, Paul McDowell was administered the oath of office for his second four-year term on the RCC board of trustees. He is an appointee of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. His new term expires June 30, 2024.

McDowell first joined the board in 2015 to finish the term of former Maxton Mayor Lillie McKoy.

A Robeson County native, McDowell graduated from Orrum High School and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy for two years before beginning a 23-year career with the Maxton Police Department. He served as Maxton’s police chief for eight years, retiring in November 2009. He currently serves on the Maxton Board of Commissioners.

“I’m glad to be reappointed to the board and I will — to the best of my ability — serve this college and our community,” McDowell said.

The board also elected officers for the upcoming year. Sammy Cox was re-elected to another one-year term as board chairman. Shirley Stockton was re-elected as vice chairman, and President Singler was elected to the position of secretary.

“Thank you for the confidence you’ve given us,” Cox said. “It’s been a tough time for everybody.”

The trustees were reminded of the Curriculum and College & Career Readiness graduation ceremonies, which are scheduled for July 23. The graduation will be split into two drive-through ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and one at 5 p.m. Both will take place outside A.D. Lewis Auditorium.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.