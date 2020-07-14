Crime report

July 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Fred Williams, Rex Road, St. Pauls; Michael Locklear, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton; Shonee McDougald, Ronco Drive, Shannon; Beronica Pineda, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Ronnie Hardin, Progressive Farm Road, Fairmont; and Courtney Hammonds, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Robert Brayboy, Cabinet Shop Road, Lumberton; Duckery Jones, Lonnie Farm Road, Pembroke; Rebecca Bullard, Oxendine School Road, Maxton; Darren Locklear, Van Borne Drive, Lumberton; Ronald Locklear, Moss Neck Road, Pembroke; and Addie McLeod , Gaddys Mill Road, Maxton.