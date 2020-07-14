Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing man

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a 62-year-old Rowland man reported missing by family members on Monday.

Charles Henry Leggett was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Friday on Birdhouse Road in Rowland, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Leggett left the residence driving a white 2004 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate EZN-975.

Leggett is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 255 pounds. He has brown eyes and is described as being bald.

Anyone with information about Leggett’s whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.