Coalition to give away 62,000 masks

July 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition is working to help keep residents and nonprofit agencies prepared and safer during the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricane season.

The Coalition is to receive a donation of 62,000 masks that will be given to nonprofit agencies such as churches or volunteer agencies only, said Cassandra Campbell, executive director of the coalition.

The masks are being donated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and are not to be distributed to the general public, she said. Masks are expected to be delivered Thursday afternoon or Friday to the Coalition’s offices at 802 Cedar St.

Nonprofit agencies can request masks by emailing the coalition at [email protected]

The Coalition also is in the process of distributing about 20 disaster preparation kits to residents who meet specified poverty guidelines or are elderly, she said. The kits consist of book bags filled with items such as flashlights, masks and weather radios.

“We just want to encourage people to really stay aware and be prepared,” Campbell said.

The kits distribution began in June.

Southeastern Community Family Services donated about 80 kits to the Coalition, most of which have been given to RCDRC clients who met the guidelines, Campbell said.