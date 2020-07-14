Coalition to give away 62,000 masks

LUMBERTON — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday his guidelines for how public schools will open this fall and local education leaders now are faced with the task of crafting a hybrid plan for reopening Robeson County’s classrooms.

The guidelines from Cooper and the state Department of Health and Human Services allows in-person instruction if students, teachers and staff members wear face coverings and people remain 6 feet apart at school. Families can decide whether or not to participate in remote learning under the Plan B announced during an afternoon news conference.

“We know schools will look a lot different this year,” Cooper said. “They have to to be safe and effective.”

Leaders of the Public Schools of Robeson now must develop a “return-to-work plan,” said Shanita Wooten, county schools superintendent. They will meet daily for at least the rest of this week to complete plans to open this fall.

The PSRC calendar has students returning Aug. 24.

“This reality presents challenges to planning, preparing, and guiding school operations. As we make a return-to-work plan, we must balance the district’s need to successfully plan for the 2020-2021 school year with the reality that many employees face personal or family situations that make it very difficult for them to return to the work site,” Wooten said. “The district return-to-work plan must provide flexibility while addressing employees’ concerns about the health and welfare of themselves and their families.”

Wooten said that to prepare for the coming school year, district leaders must:

— Establish plans for rapid transitions between face-to-face and continuous remote learning;

— Build a more effective and sustainable continuous remote learning model that will be ready to be deployed if schools are required to be closed for long periods of time;

— Ensure access is available to all;

— Invest in connectivity and hardware;

— Leverage local expertise and provide training;

— Shift the way we plan, instruct, and assess student learning.

“We all believe that this is a moment to reconsider and shift past practices that have contributed to inequality and a lack of equitable opportunities for so many of our students,” Wooten said. “The district, as a whole, is committed to using this moment to build more transformative systems for our students.”

Districts were previously directed to draft three plans. Plan A called for entirely in-person classes, Plan B included a hybrid of online and in-person learning and Plan C promoted fully remote instruction. Cooper decided to go with Plan B statewide, though districts could elect to implement Plan C. In many cases, students are expected to rotate between in-person and online instruction in a given week because of the limited spaces schools have to keep students 6 feet apart.

Cooper also announced Tuesday he’ll extend a current executive order to keep the state in Phase 2 of its reopening for another three weeks, which will keep businesses including bars, movie theaters and gyms closed through Aug. 7. Bowling alleys will return to being closed under a temporary order the state Supreme Court issued Tuesday.

State law appears to prevent remote learning during the first week of school, though Cooper insisted his plan is legal because of the broad emergency authority he has during the pandemic. Republicans worry Cooper’s directive further harms businesses and will hurt students’ ability to receive the in-person instruction they need.

“Today’s announcement that classrooms will remain closed to students either periodically or completely exacerbates the administration’s economic and public health failures while adding even more uncertainty for struggling families in North Carolina,” House Speaker Tim Moore said.

School districts that decide to reopen will need to conduct temperature checks, clean and disinfect common surfaces and provide hand sanitizer for every classroom. Schools will also be prohibited from offering self-service food options and hosting activities, such as assemblies, that bring large groups together.

Cooper announced the state will give all public schools at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member.

Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson was not present at the news conference. Shortly after Cooper’s announcement, he said in a statement he’s glad the governor lifted the 50% occupancy limits on schools but “would prefer we go further with a plan that is built around local control to facilitate greater flexibility for communities based on their metrics.”

Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said educators want to return to their classes

“We miss and value the relationships we have with students and their families,” she said. “The careful approach Gov. Cooper has taken in all of his re-opening decisions has been deeply appreciated, and while we understand that this was a difficult choice, we must make the safety of our educators and students the first priority.”

Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said the governor’s plan doesn’t go far enough.

“Gov. Cooper’s plan gets students halfway to where they need to be,” Berger said. “But much like jumping over a creek, halfway doesn’t cut it.

“The governor’s plan makes worse the very inequities a public school system is supposed to resolve. Students whose parents do not have the time or resources to supplement ‘virtual’ schooling will fall even further behind simply because of the condition of their birth. That’s an unspeakable travesty.”

Cooper’s plan allows parents to choose full remote learning, the senator said. The governor must also permit parents to choose full in-person learning.