County Health Department reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

LUMBERTON — A 1-year-old was the youngest of 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday by the Robeson County Health Department.

There now have been 1,694 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Robeson County since the first case was reported March 21. Forty-six county residents have died after contracting the virus.

Females accounted for 20 of the confirmed cases reported Tuesday. Seventeen were male. The oldest new patient was 91 years old.

African Americans accounted for seven of the cases, six were American Indian, four were white and one was Hispanic. Nineteen case reports did not list race. That is a result of test results being sent directly to the state and bypassing the local Health Department, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

“Many of these are from entities out of the area and they appear to not be familiar with the requirements of county submission,” Smith said.

Thirteen of the cases were tested outside Robeson County, the local hospital tested 11 cases, private health-care providers tested seven cases, two cases each were tested at a Veteran’s Affairs hospital and a quick care facility, and one case each was tested at a pharmacy and the county Health Department.

On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released its bi-weekly report on cases at congregate living facilities, and in report included another Robeson County facility at which there was an outbreak. Red Springs Assisted Living has five new cases and no deaths, with three of the cases being residents at the residential care facility.

No case increases were reported at the other three facilities that have been included in the report.

WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, still had 36 cases and five deaths, according to Tuesday’s report. The Greenbrier of Fairmont had 101 cases and 10 deaths, and Glenflora nursing home in Red Springs had five cases and no deaths.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday that 13 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 12 employees are in quarantine.

The NCDHHS reported 1,956 new cases in the state Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 89,484. Of those cases, 1,552 have resulted in the death of a state resident. The virus has left 1,109 residents hospitalized.

Free drive-through testing through the Health Department and Robeson County government will take place at the Rowland Depot in Rowland on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged, but people wanting to be tested can register on-site.

This site uses a self-administered oral swab technique that tests an individual’s saliva. Services are limited to individuals 16 years old and older who are in a vehicle. There is no limit as to the number of individuals that can be tested in a vehicle.

The Lumbee Tribe government has a drive-through clinic scheduled for Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Rock Church of God on West Carthage Road in Lumberton. The tribe also will be distributing personal protection equipment, educational activity supplies and free produce. To pre-register online for an appointment, visit http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.

For more information, or for assistance with online registration, contact the Lumbee Tribe’s office at 833-684-0592.