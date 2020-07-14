Governor’s reopening guidance sparks many unanswered questions for school board

LUMBERTON — There were more questions than answers Tuesday during the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting.

Among questions asked was how students can safely re-enter the classroom in August.

“I absolutely unequivocally do not feel that it is safe for kids to go back to school in this climate,” said Dr. Robin Peace, president of the medical staff at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Many COVID-19 positive patients have been asymptomatic, and she worries that students will bring the virus home to their parents or guardians, which could result in their death, the doctor said.

“It is like a thief in the night,” Peace said of the virus.

Peace also said she is concerned teachers will be risking their health to teach.

“I think we need to see the trends going down, not up,” she said.

If children re-enter the classroom, they will have to abide by social distancing, wear masks at all times and wash hands frequently, according to guidance issued earlier Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Another question was how to spend CARES Act funding.

The school system continues to monitor changes made by legislators about spending, which has happened at least four times recently, said Erica Setzer, PSRC’s finance officer.

New board member Vonta Leach asked if the board’s delay to approve budgets for the CARES Act will put the school system behind.

Since many schools are working to attain the same resources, like technology covered under the funds, retaining needed equipment has been delayed, Board member Linda Emanuel said.

Newly appointed school board Chairman Craig Lowry was among board members who said they were concerned about employees who are not showing up to work.

Many workers are working on a flexible schedule, but none have been reported as missing work, said Melissa Thompson, assistant superintendent of Human Resources.

In other business Tuesday, board members moved to approve a lease agreement with Robeson Community College to use a portion of Green Grove Elementary for SWAT training and practicums. The agreement, which spans 10 years, costs the college the money needed to insure the building, use of utilities and $1 a month.

Board members have a 60-day period to terminate the agreement at any time, if they so choose, said Grady Hunt, school board attorney.

Also approved Tuesday was the appointment of former school board member Bosco Locklear to serve on RCC’s board of trustees.

The school board also voted to spend $612,000 of $1.3 million from the state to buy curriculum kits for students that complete the Jump Start summer program. Half of the money had to be spent before Aug. 31, Setzer said.

“It’s use or lose,” said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

The program, which ends July 30 is serving 2,481 students in kindergarten to third grade that scored low on a diagnostics test administered during the 2019-2020 school year. Lack of internet connection prevented the school system from serving 3,136 more students who also scored low, Locklear said.

“Those are the ones that really need the extra help,” he said.

Board members also discussed reviewing a salary schedule, putting a policy in place for hazard pay or bonuses, and a return-to-work plan. The items will be discussed in work sessions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at PSRC headquarters, located at 100 Hargrave St.

The meeting was recessed to July 21 at 6 p.m.

Board members William Gentry, Leach, Terry Locklear, John Simmons, Lowry, Randy Lawson and Henry Brewer were sworn-in during a ceremony that took place before Tuesday’s meeting. The ceremony was closed to the public and the news media for unspecified reasons.

Mike Smith was elected board vice chairman.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]