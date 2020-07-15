Crime report

July 15, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Geneva Barron, Shawn F Road, Pembroke; James Watkins, Pug Street, Lumberton; Green Springs Baptist Church, East Green Springs Road, Parkton; Porchia Burns, McLettan Road, Lumberton; Erickson Cira, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; Jackie McMillan, Halo Drive, Maxton; Jonathan Reed, North Third Street, St. Pauls; and Jamie Jones, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton.

Leo McMillan reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his firearm from a location on Shannon Road in Shannon.