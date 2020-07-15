Victims live in art

Leather sculptor Terrence Hill, of Red Springs, speaks Wednesday about his piece of art in which he has immortalized in exquisite detail four victims of police violence. He plans to frame the 3 foot-by-4 foot artwork and hang it in his house/museum. People who wish to see this piece of art or other works by Hill are asked to visit his website: <a href="http://www.art3dleather.com" target="_blank">www.art3dleather.com</a>. “My wife handles all that,” Hill said.

