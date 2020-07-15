Pembroke man gets jail time

July 15, 2020
Staff report
RALEIGH – A 39-year-old Pembroke man was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for firearms offenses.

U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Corey Elton Jones to five years and 10 months in prison with three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jones was charged in superseding criminal information with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, for which he pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2019.

Jones was less than a year into the 2 1/2-year probation term after pleading guilty in March 2017 to charges including felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of a schedule II substance, among other charges, when he was arrested on Dec. 19, 2018, according to the DOJ.

The arrest came after state probation officers and Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies found a fully loaded .40 caliber handgun, a bag of ammunition and a .22 caliber rifle during a search of his home on Floras Road in Pembroke, according to the statement. The search was a part of a routine check on offenders, as a condition of probation.

Jones initially denied possession of the gun, but later waved Miranda rights and admitted to owning the gun after his arrest.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Department of Public Safety and Division of Adult Corrections Probation/Parole.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

This case is a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which seeks collaboration of all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime, according to the statement. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative.