Pembroke man gets jail time

LUMBERTON — The fact that Mark Harris will not face state charges as a result of an absentee ballot fraud investigation was applauded Wednesday by the chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.

“Mark Harris was a very good man,” Phillip Stephens said. “He visited Robeson often even serving the pulpit here on occasion in his capacity as a pastor. Pastors across the county know Rev. Harris well. He led the marriage amendment years ago which Robeson championed more than any county in the state. This is vindication for Rev. Harris.”

The fraud investigation led to indictments against his hired political operative and to a new election. But, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said her office “is closing the matter” involving Harris, who ran for the 9th Congressional District seat in 2018.

State and federal agencies spent more than a year investigating the involvement of Harris and his campaign in absentee ballot operations in Bladen County. Freeman said her office decided against charging Harris after speaking this past week with a key witness she declined to identify.

With his praise for Freeman’s decision, Stephens had a warning about possible future election fraud.

“It is also an example of how absentee ballots are terribly at risk for abuse,” he said. “Imagine how worse the risk of fraud would be with mail-in ballots.”

Harris said he is grateful for the opportunity “to finally restore my reputation.” He didn’t rule out running for political office in the future.

In a statement emailed to The Robesonian, Harris said, “Nearly 600 days ago I told the voters of the 9th District that my campaign would fully cooperate with investigators in a process that would ultimately reveal insufficient evidence to overturn an election. I am personally grateful for the detailed investigation by the Wake County District Attorney and the cooperating federal and state agencies to finally restore my reputation. I trust the investigators will continue their work so North Carolina voters can be assured that their vote counts in a system that follows the rule of law.”

Harris, a Baptist minister, got the most votes in the November 2018 election, but an investigation soon began into allegations revolving around McCrae Dowless, who was hired for Harris’ campaign in Bladen County.

Harris did not run in a special election ordered by the State Board of Elections after it determined absentee voter fraud during the general election made Harris’ 905-vote win over Democrat Dan McCready untrustworthy. Dan Bishop, a Republican state senator, defeated McCready in the Sept. 10, 2019, special election for the U.S. House by a margin of about 51% to 48.5%. Robeson County split about 50-50 between the two candidates, but that was seen as critical for Bishop because McCready had won Robeson County by a margin of about 57% to 41% in the November 2018 general election.

Dowless and some of his workers have been indicted on election-related charges in state court for activities in the 2016 and 2018 elections. These cases are pending, and Freeman’s statement says “investigators continue probing other areas of evidence.” Dowless also was indicted in April on federal charges of fraudulently receiving Social Security benefits while getting paid for political work.

Witnesses told state election officials that Dowless gathered hundreds of absentee ballots from Bladen County voters with the help of his assistants. Dowless’ workers testified at a state board hearing that they were directed to collect blank or incomplete ballots, forge signatures on them and even fill in votes for local candidates.

For months, Harris sought to be declared the November 2018 winner. Harris testified during the hearing and denied any knowledge of illegal practices by those working for his campaign, but he also asked for a new election, acknowledging the taint the evidence had on his 900-vote lead.

“Candidates for elected office have a duty to uphold the public’s faith by not only following the law, but by exercising sound judgment,” Freeman said in her statement, adding that “Harris’ decision to relinquish his seat and call for a new election in which he did not participate were important steps in restoring the confidence of the voters in District 9.”

In testimony during the 2019 board hearing, Harris’ son said he warned his parents about Dowless and didn’t trust him or his methods. John Harris said he thought Dowless lied and his parents believed him.

Mark Harris said Wednesday a number of elected officials who recommended Dowless to him also were apparently misled.

Harris, 54, was previously president of the North Carolina Baptist State Convention and chief pastor at First Baptist Church in Charlotte. Now the pastor at a Baptist church in Mooresville, north of Charlotte, Harris said he’s not cut off the idea of running for political office again someday because “I love this country too much.” He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and for Congress in 2016.