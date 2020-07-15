Pembroke gets more than $845,000 in USDA funds to help pay for Third Street Project

Related Articles
PEMBROKE —The town of Pembroke has been awarded more than $845,000 in supplemental funding for the beautification of its busiest street.
The money is part of a $153 million investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help build and improve critical community facilities that benefit nearly 2 million rural residents in 23 states.
“Rural America needs safe, modern infrastructure to help residents and businesses achieve greater prosperity and have access to essential services,” said Bette Brand, USDA deputy under secretary for Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
The USDA is investing in 94 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The investments can be used to build or upgrade a wide range of rural community facilities, such as schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized American Indian tribes.
The town of Pembroke has received a $650,000 grant and a loan of $191,500 to help pay for the Third Street Project.
Project plans call for a new streetscape through the Third Street corridor of the downtown area. A portion of this corridor reflects the town’s historic downtown development. The project will include modification of street cross sections. Existing on-street parking will be replaced with extended sidewalks, and landscaping and decorative lighting will be added to make the corridor more pedestrian friendly.
Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas said the project has been in the works since 2015.
“This has been one of the primary goals of (town) council,” Thomas. “This is part of the town’s ‘Master Plan.’”
The Third Street Project originally was funded in December 2018. Because of increased costs associated with the project’s development, rerouting of electrical and phone lines, and construction administration, the town requested additional funding to cover the higher costs.
Thomas said the project currently is in the design phase. More intermediate funding is necessary, and bids for the construction portion of the project also must be accepted. The target is for construction to begin at the end of this year or the beginning of 2021.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.