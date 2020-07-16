North Carolina Association of Educators endorses Graham for re-election to state House seat

Staff report
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Association of Educators has endorsed Rep. Charles Graham for re-election to state House District 47, which represents a portion of Robeson County.

“Throughout his career as a legislator, Rep. Graham has always supported what’s best for public education and has also shown strong support for public school educators and students,” said Dee Grissett, president of the Robeson Association of Educators.

Graham, of Lumberton, is a retired special education teacher and business owner who has served five terms in the state legislature.

The representative is a product of public education and received his bachelor’s degree from Pembroke State University. He received a master’s in Education from Appalachian State University and a Special Education Administration degree from Lehigh University.

“It’s an honor to be endorsed by a prestigious organization such as the NCAE,” Graham said. “I’ve always worked as an educator to affect our educators in legislature.”

Graham has advocated for equal pay for educators, bus drivers and other school system workers, saying it has been too low in recent years.

“That will certainly be my continued mission serving in the legislature,” Graham said.

If re-elected, he also hopes to take a leadership position in the Education K-12 Committee, on which he currently serves, he said.

Graham also serves on the Agriculture; Appropriations; Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety; House Select Committee on Disaster Relief; House Select Committee on School Safety; Insurance; State and Local Government; and Wildlife Resources committees.

NCAE is the state’s largest education advocacy organization for public school employees. The organization represents active, retired and student members.