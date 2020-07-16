Crime report

July 16, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Micheal Adwell, Norment Road/Watts Road, Lumberton; and David Jones, N.C. 130 West, Maxton.

Ricky McNeill reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred at McNair Road in Shannon.