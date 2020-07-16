County Health Department reports 59 new COVID-19 case, 49th virus-related death

Smith

LUMBERTON — One more person has died and 59 more local residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Robeson County Health Department reported Thursday.

The latest county fatality was a 91-year-old female who tested positive earlier this week, according to the Health Department. Her death brings to 49 the number of county residents who have died as a result of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic started.

The 59 new cases bring to 1,816 the number of confirmed cases reported in the county since the first case was reported March 21. Of the latest cases 32 were female and 27 were male. The oldest new patient is 95 years old and the youngest is 5. Most of the new cases, 16, were in the 0-17 age range.

“Two drivers for the heightened numbers today are an assisted living facility and an extended family — both have had multiple cases,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

American Indians accounted for 18 of the new cases. Sixteen were African American, nine Hispanic and seven white. Nine of the case reports did not list race.

Thirty-two of the cases were tested at the local hospital, 11 by private health-care providers, six at an area lab, five at the CORE drive-through testing site in Red Springs, four at a hospital outside Robeson County, and one at a pharmacy.

Drive-through testing continues at a pharmacy in Lumberton, at The Rock Church of God on West Carthage Road in Lumberton and at the Rowland Depot, according to the Health Department. The latter two are CORE sites, one managed by the Lumbee Tribe and the other by the Health Department. They will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Rowland site also will operate on Saturday.

Pre-registration is encouraged at all the sites because it speeds up the testing process, but it is not required. Information on the testing sites can be found on each of the relevant organizations’ Facebook page.

The Lumbee Tribe also will be distributing personal protection equipment, educational activity supplies and free produce at its testing site in Lumberton. To pre-register online for an appointment, visit http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.

For more information, or for assistance with online registration, contact the Lumbee Tribe’s office at 833-684-0592.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on Thursday that 17 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, one patient is under investigation and is in isolation, and 14 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,160 new cases statewide on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 93,426 since the pandemic began. Of that total, 1,588 cases have resulted in death and 1,134 residents are hospitalized.

The United States Department of Agriculture is accepting applications now through Aug. 28 for its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The program provides financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline, or had losses because of market supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs.

Producers should apply through the Farm Service Agency at their local USDA Service Center or through the USDA website.

Eligible commodities include wool, dairy, livestock and nonspecialty crops such as malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat

Growers of specialty crops also are eligible, as are growers of fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans and mushrooms.